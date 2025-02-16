Naseeruddin Shah breathes life into Maria Goretti’s poetry with a soulful recitation
The love poem will make you return to it time and again
Published 16.02.25, 11:24 AM
Image courtesy: @mariagorettiz/Instagram
There is a new trend on
social media where several accounts are posting about ‘Yellow’. Not the colour
or the popular song by Coldplay, but about a person becoming someone’s
‘yellow’. Yellow, in this case, means the one who is very close. In other
words, and going back to archaic ways of expressing love, ‘yellow’ is the ‘one
true north’, the true love of our lives.
Naseeruddin Shah reading
a poem by Maria Goretti reminds of ‘yellow’. The evocative lines take us back
to the many simple, fleeting memories, like the first time we leaned on the
shoulder of our special someone in times of despair to find solace, or when a
racing heart would only calm down at the voice of him or her. And how that has
not changed.
In the spirit of
Valentine’s Day, and for love that should be celebrated everyday, read the poem
in Maria’s book To the Moon and Back. And don’t stop tuning in to this
video of Naseeruddin Shah as a poet.
Also read:
1. The one thing that makes the world go around is hope:
Maria Goretti
2. ‘Having a child feels like your heart is walking outside
your body’
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?