Naseeruddin Shah breathes life into Maria Goretti’s poetry with a soulful recitation

The love poem will make you return to it time and again

Image courtesy: @mariagorettiz/Instagram

There is a new trend on social media where several accounts are posting about ‘Yellow’. Not the colour or the popular song by Coldplay, but about a person becoming someone’s ‘yellow’. Yellow, in this case, means the one who is very close. In other words, and going back to archaic ways of expressing love, ‘yellow’ is the ‘one true north’, the true love of our lives.

Naseeruddin Shah reading a poem by Maria Goretti reminds of ‘yellow’. The evocative lines take us back to the many simple, fleeting memories, like the first time we leaned on the shoulder of our special someone in times of despair to find solace, or when a racing heart would only calm down at the voice of him or her. And how that has not changed.

In the spirit of Valentine’s Day, and for love that should be celebrated everyday, read the poem in Maria’s book To the Moon and Back. And don’t stop tuning in to this video of Naseeruddin Shah as a poet.

— Pooja Mitra