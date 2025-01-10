Wrap yourself in the warmth of friendship with ‘Yaaron Dosti X Bondhu Tomay’
An initiative by the musical duo Sourendro-Soumyojit, this surprising crossover deserves a spot on your playlist
Published 10.01.25, 11:15 AM
Image courtesy: Sourendro Soumyojit/YouTube
Who would have thought that Yaaron Dosti would meet Bondhu
Tomay? Two iconic songs in Hindi and Bengali that celebrate friendship
blend seamlessly, offering a treat no music lover can resist. Recently, Leslee
Lewis and Anindya Chatterjee collaborated at a music concert helmed by
Sourendro and Soumyojit, where the KK classic and the Chandrabindoo number
forged a heartfelt connection. The medley premiered on the stage of the 2024
World Music Day concert, organised and curated by the musical duo
Sourendro-Soumyojit.
Leslee Lewis, the composer of Yaaron Dosti,
performing the song after KK’s passing was a deeply nostalgic moment.
Friendships are meant to be cherished. Listen to Yaaron Dosti X Bondhu Tomay
and share it with friends who are like family.
—- Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?