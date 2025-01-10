listen

Wrap yourself in the warmth of friendship with ‘Yaaron Dosti X Bondhu Tomay’

An initiative by the musical duo Sourendro-Soumyojit, this surprising crossover deserves a spot on your playlist

Image courtesy: Sourendro Soumyojit/YouTube

Who would have thought that Yaaron Dosti would meet Bondhu Tomay? Two iconic songs in Hindi and Bengali that celebrate friendship blend seamlessly, offering a treat no music lover can resist. Recently, Leslee Lewis and Anindya Chatterjee collaborated at a music concert helmed by Sourendro and Soumyojit, where the KK classic and the Chandrabindoo number forged a heartfelt connection. The medley premiered on the stage of the 2024 World Music Day concert, organised and curated by the musical duo Sourendro-Soumyojit.

Leslee Lewis, the composer of Yaaron Dosti, performing the song after KK’s passing was a deeply nostalgic moment. Friendships are meant to be cherished. Listen to Yaaron Dosti X Bondhu Tomay and share it with friends who are like family.

—- Pooja Mitra