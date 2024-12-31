listen

What if Bela Bose replied? A timeless song gets a modern twist

Tune in to this heartfelt take on Anjan Dutt’s classic by a digital content creator

Image courtesy: @nomadfairy/Instagram Digital content creator Riddhi Basu Roy singing Anjan Dutt’s Bela Bose

‘244139’ — this telephone number is etched in the memories of many, especially fans of Anjan Dutt. One of his most popular songs, Bela Bose, remains a chartbuster even today. The number was part of the album Shiter Porosh Ar Romance (Vol. 1), and Dutt is still requested by music aficionados to perform it at concerts.

The song Bela Bose is a telephone call from a man to his beloved. An imaginary number, the one-sided conversation revolves around the man informing his lady love about securing a job. Bela Bose also serves as a reflection of the socio-economic struggles that persist despite the passage of time. Love stories often face untimely ends due to job scarcity.

Cut to the final days of 2024, and a contemporary name, Riddhi Basu Roy, a popular digital content creator who goes by the Instagram handle @nomadfairy, has posted an intriguing rendition of the song. Roy sings from Bela Bose’s perspective, describing the song as: “Life happens, responsibilities and social burdens exist, and love may not be enough.” Tune in to both versions and imagine a telephonic conversation between Bela Bose and her beloved in today’s context.

— Pooja Mitra