listen

Don’t miss listening to the love ballad ‘Raikamal’

Check out Tamalika Golder and Chakropani Dev’s mellifluous composition from ‘Amar Sangi’

Image courtesy: @vikramchatterjee/Instagram Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar in the song ‘Raikamal’

Valentine’s Day is just over a month away, and it’s time for a love anthem — a song that can be quietly slipped into the DM of your special one. Raikamal, sung by Chakropani Dev and composed by Tamalika Golder, is perfect for the occasion. A slow paced love ballad, the song is a part of Amar Sangi — an upcoming film starring Vikram Chatterjee and Sohini Sarkar. The music video is also a beautiful watch that captures the romance between the two characters.

Raikamal, an independent solo, was originally released in 2022 by Swadesh Misra, Chakropani Dev, Debdeep Banik and Tamalika Golder. The song has been adapted for the film, weaving a series of events into the narrative.

Amar Sangi, a horror-comedy-romance, is directed by Dibya Chatterjee. The film releases on January 31. Watch the teaser here.

— Pooja Mitra