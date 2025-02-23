listen

Cricket fans, it’s time to update your playlist and watchlist…

Make the most of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 season with all things cricket

Image courtesy: Audible

How did you like the India-Bangladesh face off on February 19? Did Rohit Sharma’s catch drop and Axar Patel’s miss to make a record disappoint you, but Captain Ro’s comment on taking Axar out for dinner made you smile? Well, there will be many such moments, because it is the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 season after all. And this is when cricket fans should indulge in playlists and OTT recommendations that celebrate one of the most popular sports. Looking for recommendations? Here are they:

Listen:

Crickonomics: What are the trends that are shaping modern cricket? Enjoy the audiobook by award-winning journalist Tim Wigmore and economist Stefan Szymanski, narrated by David Thorpe, to know all about India’s journey to the top, impact players, and more The Commonwealth of Cricket: A journey with historian Ramachandra Guha, who is the former administrator of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) — the audiobook takes through India’s journey from the 1960s to the contemporary times

Watch:

The Greatest Indian Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan cricket match? The adrenaline perhaps skyrockets like no other. Don’t miss the docu-series that features cricket icons like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender Sehwag, and Shoaib Akhtar, speaking about the on-field face offs, the chemistry and many unknown moments 83: Celebrating the World Cup of 1983, do we ever need a reason for that? And celebrating captain Kapil Dev’s prowess as a cricketer in the match against Zimbabwe — how can we shy away from that?

— My Kolkata Web Desk