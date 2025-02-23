Cricket fans, it’s time to update your playlist and watchlist…
Make the most of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 season with all things cricket
Published 23.02.25, 11:48 AM
How did you like the India-Bangladesh face off on February
19? Did Rohit Sharma’s catch drop and Axar Patel’s miss to make a record
disappoint you, but Captain Ro’s comment on taking Axar out for dinner made you
smile? Well, there will be many such moments, because it is the ICC Champions
Trophy 2025 season after all. And this is when cricket fans should indulge in
playlists and OTT recommendations that celebrate one of the most popular
sports. Looking for recommendations? Here are they:
Listen:
- Crickonomics:
What are the trends that are shaping modern cricket? Enjoy the
audiobook by award-winning journalist Tim Wigmore and economist Stefan
Szymanski, narrated by David Thorpe, to know all about India’s journey to
the top, impact players, and more
- The
Commonwealth of Cricket: A journey with historian
Ramachandra Guha, who is the former administrator of Board of Control for
Cricket in India (BCCI) — the audiobook takes through India’s journey from
the 1960s to the contemporary times
Watch:
- The
Greatest Indian Rivalry: India vs. Pakistan cricket
match? The adrenaline perhaps skyrockets like no other. Don’t miss the
docu-series that features cricket icons like Sunil Gavaskar, Virender
Sehwag, and Shoaib Akhtar, speaking about the on-field face offs, the
chemistry and many unknown moments
- 83:
Celebrating the World Cup of 1983, do we ever need a reason for that? And
celebrating captain Kapil Dev’s prowess as a cricketer in the match
against Zimbabwe — how can we shy away from that?
— My Kolkata Web Desk
