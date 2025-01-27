listen

Binge on true Indian crime series that will give you major chills

Here’s a list of podcasts and web series to not miss, at all

Image courtesy: Audible

Are you a fan of the true crime genre? Have you watched the new web series on Netflix, the Black Warrant, which has been receiving rave reviews? Then here are a few true crime series to listen and watch that will give you major chills!

Audible picks:

Unfound: True Crime Mysteries of India: An Audible original podcast about real crime investigations from various parts of India. From murder to abductions, the episodes are shocking, but hard to miss. Tune in here.

Godfathers of Crime: A journalist’s career-experience of reporting about the gangsters — Sheetal Raval unveiling about the D company and organised crime is an intriguing podcast to listen to. Tune in here.

My Kolkata also recommends Khooni: The Crimes of India, Death Served Cold and The Deadly Dozen on Audible.

Binge-watch musts:

No One Killed Jessica: The Jessica Lal incident — an Indian model and barmaid who was shot dead in 1999 in New Delhi, shook India. The case later was adapted cinematically, starring Vidya Balan and Rani Mukerji. With the recent social media chatter around the owner of Indri, the Indian whisky brand, and because this case is baffling as it is shocking, No One Killed Jessica is a must watch. Click here.

Dahaad: Vijay Varma supremacy — that’s what comes to the mind after you have watched it. And Sonakshi Sinha is a powerhouse in the series. The storyline that deals with mysterious disappearances of women and their eventual death that follows a set template gives you the chills. The narrative and the acting makes it an incredible web series. Click here.

The other web series to not miss binge watching are The Hunt for Veerappan and Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case.

— Pooja Mitra