Binge on true Indian crime series that will give you major chills
Here’s a list of podcasts and web series to not miss, at all
Published 27.01.25, 11:17 AM
Are you a fan of the true crime genre? Have you watched the
new web series on Netflix, the Black Warrant, which has been receiving rave
reviews? Then here are a few true crime series to listen and watch that will
give you major chills!
Audible picks:
Unfound: True Crime Mysteries of India: An Audible
original podcast about real crime investigations from various parts of India.
From murder to abductions, the episodes are shocking, but hard to miss. Tune
in here.
Godfathers of Crime: A journalist’s career-experience
of reporting about the gangsters — Sheetal Raval unveiling about the D company
and organised crime is an intriguing podcast to listen to. Tune
in here.
My Kolkata also recommends Khooni: The Crimes of
India, Death Served Cold and The Deadly Dozen on Audible.
Binge-watch musts:
No One Killed Jessica: The Jessica Lal incident — an
Indian model and barmaid who was shot dead in 1999 in New Delhi, shook India.
The case later was adapted cinematically, starring Vidya Balan and Rani
Mukerji. With the recent social media chatter around the owner of Indri, the
Indian whisky brand, and because this case is baffling as it is shocking, No
One Killed Jessica is a must watch. Click
here.
Dahaad: Vijay Varma supremacy — that’s what comes to
the mind after you have watched it. And Sonakshi Sinha is a powerhouse in the
series. The storyline that deals with mysterious disappearances of women and
their eventual death that follows a set template gives you the chills. The
narrative and the acting makes it an incredible web series. Click
here.
The other web series to not miss binge watching are The
Hunt for Veerappan and Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case.
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?