What do cricket commentators do during breaks? Find out...
Hear Padamjeet Sehrawat and company sing a few classic Bollywood numbers – with hilarious results
Published 18.02.25, 11:19 AM
Parthiv Patel and Harbhajan Singh in the Wankhede Commentary Box
Image courtesy: @padamjeetsehrawat/Instagram
Have you ever wondered what commentators do during
a break between overs? While we are forced to see ads on TV, what exactly
happens in the comm box? Padamjeet Sehrawat, a singer who also does Hindi
commentary on cricket matches, shared a reel on Instagram, where he breaks into
a song — Yeh Raatein — by Asha Bhosle and Kishore Kumar from the 1958
Bollywood film Dilli Ka Thug. Padamjeet sings with perfect harmony, but
what happens when Harbhajan Singh joins in? Parthiv Patel also gives it a try,
only to get a hilarious reaction from Bhajji. Check out the full reel to see
who sang the best. How would you rate these commentators’ singing skills? Tell
us in the comments.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?