How to enjoy the Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad from your couch

Disney+ Hotstar is ensuring you don’t get FOMO

Image courtesy: @coldplay/Instagram

Did you try and try, but not succeed in getting tickets to the Coldplay concerts in Mumbai and Ahmedabad? Well, Disney+ Hotstar heard the millions of you Coldplay fans and have decided to do something very special so you don't get FOMO. The OTT platform has tied up with Coldplay, and the band’s lead vocalist Chris Martin shared the exciting news on Instagram. Indians are exhilarated that Yellow, Sky Full of Stars and several other hit numbers by the British band will be shown live on Indian soil.

Hotstar will be streaming “Music of the Spheres” live from Ahmedabad. If you haven’t got tickets, it may not be the worst thing, because you can now have all your friends over and turn your house into a Coldplay nest. Get your party hats as Hotstar will even show exclusive BTS footage.

—Debrup Chaudhuri