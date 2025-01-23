Have you heard Shankar Mahadevan and Sourendro-Soumyojit’s rendition of ‘Durgam Giri’?
The musical trip recently released the Nazrulgeeti performed at the World Music Day Concert on YouTube
Published 23.01.25, 03:16 PM
Shankar Mahadevan performing Nazrul Geeti with Sourendro-Soumyojit
Image courtesy: @sourendrosoumyojit/Instagram
Noted musician Shankar Mahadevan, and Kolkata’s
musician duo Sourando Soumyajit have given music lovers a special surprise.
Mahadevan performed at the annual World Music Day Concert by
Sourendro-Soumyajit in 2024, and the trio collaborated on a rendition of the
well-known Nazrulgeeti Durgam Giri. Recently, the video of the
performance was released by Sourendro-Soumyajit on their YouTube channel.
This is the first time the 57-year-old Mahadevan,
who is trained in Hindustani Classical and Carnatic music, has sung a
Nazrulgeeti. Kazi Nazrul Islam’s powerful lyrics and composition, Mahadevan’s
vocal prowess, and Sourendro-Soumyajit’s take on the musical arrangement create
a unique, but enthralling soundscape. Don’t forget to tune in on YouTube.
— Pooja Mitra
