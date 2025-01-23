listen

Have you heard Shankar Mahadevan and Sourendro-Soumyojit’s rendition of ‘Durgam Giri’?

The musical trip recently released the Nazrulgeeti performed at the World Music Day Concert on YouTube

Image courtesy: @sourendrosoumyojit/Instagram Shankar Mahadevan performing Nazrul Geeti with Sourendro-Soumyojit

Noted musician Shankar Mahadevan, and Kolkata’s musician duo Sourando Soumyajit have given music lovers a special surprise. Mahadevan performed at the annual World Music Day Concert by Sourendro-Soumyajit in 2024, and the trio collaborated on a rendition of the well-known Nazrulgeeti Durgam Giri. Recently, the video of the performance was released by Sourendro-Soumyajit on their YouTube channel.

This is the first time the 57-year-old Mahadevan, who is trained in Hindustani Classical and Carnatic music, has sung a Nazrulgeeti. Kazi Nazrul Islam’s powerful lyrics and composition, Mahadevan’s vocal prowess, and Sourendro-Soumyajit’s take on the musical arrangement create a unique, but enthralling soundscape. Don’t forget to tune in on YouTube.

— Pooja Mitra