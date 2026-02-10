listen

Amyt Datta, Jivraj Singh promise a haunting blend of melodies at Skinny Mo's on Friday the 13th

The show will move beyond a conventional gig, offering audiences a unique blend of spooky tunes, guitar covers, drumbeats and jazz rhythms

Musicians Amyt Datta and Jivraj Singh are set to perform at Skinny Mo's Jazz Club in Kolkata on February 13 — and this Friday the 13th promises to be both musical and spooky.

The show, scheduled to begin at 8pm, will move beyond a conventional gig, offering audiences a unique blend of eerie melodies, guitar covers, drumbeats and jazz rhythms. The event is billed as a “darker pocket of sound where a dark harmonic web of melodies will unfold” for a haunting, immersive experience.

Date: February 13

Time: 8pm onwards

Venue: Skinny Mo's Jazz Club, Kalighat

Click here to book tickets.

— My Kolkata Web Desk