Amyt Datta, Jivraj Singh promise a haunting blend of melodies at Skinny Mo's on Friday the 13th
The show will move beyond a conventional gig, offering audiences a unique blend of spooky tunes, guitar covers, drumbeats and jazz rhythms
Published 10.02.26, 02:52 PM
Musicians Amyt Datta and Jivraj Singh are set to perform at Skinny Mo's Jazz Club in Kolkata on February 13 — and this Friday the 13th promises to be both musical and spooky.
The show, scheduled to begin at 8pm, will move beyond a conventional gig, offering audiences a unique blend of eerie melodies, guitar covers, drumbeats and jazz rhythms. The event is billed as a “darker pocket of sound where a dark harmonic web of melodies will unfold” for a haunting, immersive experience.
Date: February 13
Time: 8pm onwards
Venue: Skinny Mo's Jazz Club, Kalighat
— My Kolkata Web Desk
