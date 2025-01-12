Start your year with these five inspiring audiobooks
The names include Rujuta Diwekar, Vasudha Rai, Law Roach, Jacob York and Ankur Warikoo — do you want to miss?
Published 12.01.25, 10:29 AM
New year, new books — that is the perfect plan for any bibliophile, right? If you are an audiobook lover, it’s time to add new audiobooks to the playlist, and Audible has the perfect suggestions for you. Here are they:
- Don’t Lose Out, Work Out! by Rujuta Diwekar: Narrated by Farah Bala, this book by the celebrity fitness coach, Diwekar, busts popular myths related to physical exercise. Tune in here
- Intermittent Fasting Made Easy by Thomas DeLauer: Narrated by Jacob York, the audiobook is your guide to intermittent fasting —- a popular global method used for weight-loss and fitness. Tune in here
- How to Build a Fashion Icon: Written and narrated by Law Roach, the eminent stylist who has worked with global icons like Zendaya and Celine Dion, shares tips on how to make a fashion icon. Tune in here
- The Book of Holistic Beauty: By Vasudha Rai, in the audiobook, the wellness and beauty expert dives deep in the world on skincare, baking on her industry experience of more than 20 years. Tune in here
- Make Epic Money: After Do Epic Shit by Ankur Warikoo, Make Epic Money is a step-up, providing insight into personal finance. Tune in here
— Pooja Mitra
