Neel Bhattacharya and Susmita Dey get together for a lively jam session
The duo sing three Hindi hit songs, in a fun, raw and impromptu session
Published 06.03.25, 11:35 AM
Neel Bhattacharya and Susmita Dey’s jam session
Image courtesy: @neel_bhattacharya/Instagram and @iamsusmitadey/Instagram
Time spent with
friends is always time well spent, we agree. Friends Neel Bhattacharya and
Susmita Dey recently shared a fun reel from their jamming session. The actor
and musician teamed up to jam on three iconic Hindi songs — O Sanam, Na Tum
Jano Na Hum and Kuch Toh Hua Hai.
The reel has a
spontaneous, raw vibe, focusing on the duo having a great time making music
together. With Susmita on the Casio and Neel on vocals, they’ll instantly
transport you back to the 1990s, when these songs were on every youngster’s
playlist.
Have you watched
the reel yet? Check it out and plan your own jam session with friends this
weekend.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?