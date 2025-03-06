listen

Neel Bhattacharya and Susmita Dey get together for a lively jam session

The duo sing three Hindi hit songs, in a fun, raw and impromptu session

Image courtesy: @neel_bhattacharya/Instagram and @iamsusmitadey/Instagram Neel Bhattacharya and Susmita Dey’s jam session

Time spent with friends is always time well spent, we agree. Friends Neel Bhattacharya and Susmita Dey recently shared a fun reel from their jamming session. The actor and musician teamed up to jam on three iconic Hindi songs — O Sanam, Na Tum Jano Na Hum and Kuch Toh Hua Hai.

The reel has a spontaneous, raw vibe, focusing on the duo having a great time making music together. With Susmita on the Casio and Neel on vocals, they’ll instantly transport you back to the 1990s, when these songs were on every youngster’s playlist.

Have you watched the reel yet? Check it out and plan your own jam session with friends this weekend.

— My Kolkata Web Desk