Don’t miss these simple ways to instil the love of learning

From setting goals to making learning fun, why not celebrate education with your child today?

Image courtesy: Unsplash

As we celebrate Saraswati Puja and honour the goddess of knowledge, it’s the perfect opportunity to instill the value of education in our children. If you’re a parent to toddlers or pre-teens, here are some ways to give them valuable lessons today:

1. Lead by example: Show your child that learning is a lifelong process by engaging with them through reading, learning new skills and exploring new hobbies together. They do as they see.

2. Make learning fun: To be honest, no one enjoys long speeches. Instead, engage your child in interactive learning activities, such as puzzles, quizzes, and educational games.

3. Set goals and rewards: Encourage your child to set daily academic goals and reward their achievements. Also, teach them to keep their stationery and books neat and tidy, rewarding them for respecting the tools of knowledge.

4. Visit educational places: Take your child to museums, libraries and historical sites to ignite curiosity and love for learning.

5. Praise effort, not just results: While completing tasks can fetch rewards, trials and errors must receive a little praise too. This will keep the child motivated. After all, winning is the goal but learning through the process is the gain.

— My Kolkata Web Desk