Don’t miss these simple ways to instil the love of learning
From setting goals to making learning fun, why not celebrate education with your child today?
Published 02.02.25, 09:58 AM
As we celebrate Saraswati Puja and honour the goddess of
knowledge, it’s the perfect opportunity to instill the value of education in
our children. If you’re a parent to toddlers or pre-teens, here are some ways
to give them valuable lessons today:
1. Lead by example: Show your child that learning is
a lifelong process by engaging with them through reading, learning new skills
and exploring new hobbies together. They do as they see.
2. Make learning fun: To be honest, no one enjoys
long speeches. Instead, engage your child in interactive learning activities,
such as puzzles, quizzes, and educational games.
3. Set goals and rewards: Encourage your child to set
daily academic goals and reward their achievements. Also, teach them to keep
their stationery and books neat and tidy, rewarding them for respecting the
tools of knowledge.
4. Visit educational places: Take your child to
museums, libraries and historical sites to ignite curiosity and love for
learning.
5. Praise effort, not just results: While completing
tasks can fetch rewards, trials and errors must receive a little praise too.
This will keep the child motivated. After all, winning is the goal but learning
through the process is the gain.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
