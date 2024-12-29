learn

Alliance Francaise du Bengale is set to bring French conversation classes for you

Learn to speak a new language from the comfort of your home with this six-session workshop

Image courtesy: @afdubengale/Instagram

We all make resolutions at the start of the New Year that often fall by the wayside. Why not make one that’s practical, doesn’t take much time, and delivers sure-shot results? Learning a new language could be the perfect choice.

Alliance Française du Bengale is offering French conversation classes through a six-session workshop starting on 11 January 2025. The best part? You can learn everything from the comfort of your home. Each session lasts 1 hour and 30 minutes and takes place every Sunday — thus making it an easy fit for your schedule.

Ready to expand your vocabulary beyond Bonjour and Croissant? Begin your French-speaking journey today. Check the link below for all the details and sign up to start speaking French like a pro.

— Debrup Chaudhuri