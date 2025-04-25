eat

Club Verde is serving up the flavours of Delhi in Kolkata

From Rajma ki Galouti to Murgh Maska Malai Masala — get the taste of rich flavours and timeless recipes at Delhi Darbar

Image courtesy: @clubverdekolkata/Instagram

The flavours of Delhi have just arrived in Kolkata. If you are craving some flavourful food of the national capital, then head to Club Verde, which is hosting a food festival at Maple called Delhi Darbar. The festival offers an experience rooted in rich flavours and timeless recipes. Begin with crowd favourites like Rajma Ki Galouti and Bhoot Jhalokia Paneer Tikka. And for the main course, try dishes like Murgh Maska Malai Masala, Paneer Makhanwala, and Kadai Jhinga. Every dish pairs beautifully with breads or fragrant rice. For the perfect sweet ending, go for a classic Shahi Tukda.

Date: Till April 30

Pocket pinch for one: Rs 800 approx.

Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052, Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata: 700094

— Jaismita Alexander