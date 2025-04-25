Club Verde is serving up the flavours of Delhi in Kolkata
From Rajma ki Galouti to Murgh Maska Malai Masala — get the taste of rich flavours and timeless recipes at Delhi Darbar
Published 25.04.25, 01:59 PM
Image courtesy: @clubverdekolkata/Instagram
The flavours of Delhi have just arrived in Kolkata. If you are craving
some flavourful food of the national capital, then head to Club Verde, which is
hosting a food festival at Maple called Delhi Darbar. The festival offers an
experience rooted in rich flavours and timeless recipes. Begin with crowd
favourites like Rajma Ki Galouti and Bhoot Jhalokia Paneer Tikka. And for the
main course, try dishes like Murgh Maska Malai Masala, Paneer Makhanwala, and
Kadai Jhinga. Every dish pairs beautifully with breads or fragrant rice. For
the perfect sweet ending, go for a classic Shahi Tukda.
Date: Till April 30
Pocket pinch for one: Rs 800 approx.
Address: The Condoville, Budherhat Rd, 2052,
Chak Garia, Panchasayar, Upohar, Kolkata: 700094
— Jaismita Alexander
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?