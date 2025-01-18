learn

Do you know about ‘pui metuli’ and how to cook it?

Chef Oindrila Bala introduces people to this unique seasonal produce with a traditional recipe

Image courtesy: @oindrilabala/Instagram

Have you ever had pui metuli or know what it is? This unique winter vegetable is actually the seeds of Malabar spinach, also known as Ceylon spinach, Indian spinach, poi saag, or pui shaak in Bengali. The plant is native to parts of the Indian subcontinent and southeast Asia. Besides its leafy greens, the crunchy seeds are a popular ingredient in Bengali households and available for a short period of time in the winter.

In a recent reel, chef Oindrila Bala has picked up this winter green to make a traditional winter recipe. Pui metuli is often cooked with potatoes and bori (dried lentil dumplings) to make a chorchori (mixed vegetables). The non-vegetarian version features fish head or prawns. While the stems and seeds soften a bit while cooking, the seeds still have a crunch and burst in your mouth, making for a fun eating experience.

This local ingredient is also known for its health benefits. Malabar spinach seeds are rich in iron, Vitamin A and C, and greens and seeds are both beneficial for bone and heart health. Outside Bengal, they are consumed in salads, stews and soups.

Chef Oindrila’s recipe is a traditional Bengali chorchori, and the caption accompanying the reel captures the joy of cooking and eating hyperlocal things. “A bite of Pui Mituli Chorchori feels like a warm hug from Bengali kitchens, perfect with steamed rice or porota,” writes the chef.

Have you ever had pui metuli? If not, this is the time to try it.

— Jaismita Alexander