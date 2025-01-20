learn

World’s deepest underwater photoshoot enters Guinness books

The model-and-photographer duo break their own record!

Image courtesy: Guinness World Records/YouTube

The Guinness World Records are always fascinating to learn about and this new record for the deepest underwater photoshoot has so many layers of brilliance to it that we cannot help but look up to these individuals with awe. Photographer Steve Haining and model Ciara Antoski held the record already with a shoot in 2021 — where they dived to a depth of 6.40m. This time, they trained for a year to dive to a depth eight times more than their previous record. With Wayne Fryman as the technical diving and safety expert, Steve and Ciara dove to 49.8m to shoot at the wreckage of a ship to provide an aesthetic backdrop for their photoshoot.

Check out how the experience went and all the preparations that went on behind the shoot to utilise their time under water to the maximum. Steve, who goes on Instagram by the handle @hainingphoto, shared the entire experience on YouTube and that is a video you just cannot miss. Watch the full video and see how much more there is to modeling than the glam of the final results.

—Debrup Chaudhuri