learn

Did you know how football’s ‘nutmeg’ got its name?

A content creator has a fun theory connecting football to the spice — and it’s not what you might think

Image courtesy: shutterstock

If you’ve ever played football, chances are you’ve tried to pass the ball between someone’s legs or someone else did the same to you. This move is called a ‘nutmeg’ and, interestingly, it has nothing to do with the spice we know. So, how was the name derived?

Well, it turns out the answer is tied to colonial history. While some believe the term ‘nutmeg’ comes from Cockney slang for ‘legs’, others think it has something to do with the players’ nether regions. But the most interesting theory comes from Pranav Joshi, aka content creator Floydian Cookery, on Instagram. He connects the term to a rivalry between the British and Dutch over the spice nutmeg, which is found on the Indonesian island of Banda.

Apparently, the Brits outwitted the Dutch in a long con – much like the sneaky move in football. Pranav’s story is a fascinating one, so if you enjoy learning about how phrases originate, make sure to watch his full video.

—Debrup Chaudhuri