Chef Ranveer Brar talks about the magic of Nolen Gur

In the latest episode of his ‘Kitchen Kahani’, the chef explains why this liquid sweetener is a must-try

Image courtesy: @ranveer.brar/Instagram Kitchen Kahani with Ranveer Brar episode on Nolen Gur

As winter settles in, Indian homes welcome seasonal delicacies, and one such super treat is Nolen Gur — a jaggery made from date palm sap. In the latest episode of Kitchen Kahani with Ranveer Brar, the celebrity chef shares the story behind this sweet wonder from West Bengal.

Nolen Gur is made by the Shuili community, who extract the sap from date palm trees early in the morning and boil it to create this golden delight. In its liquid form, it’s a key ingredient in Bengal’s iconic sweets like sandesh and rosogollas.

Chef Ranveer Brar highlights his personal favourite, Jolbhora Sandesh, and encourages everyone to give it a try. If you’ve ever wondered about the great taste behind your favourite winter sweets, this episode is a must-watch.

— Jaismita Alexander

