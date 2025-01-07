Chef Ranveer Brar talks about the magic of Nolen Gur
As winter settles
in, Indian homes welcome seasonal delicacies, and one such super treat is Nolen
Gur — a jaggery made from date palm sap. In the latest episode of Kitchen
Kahani with Ranveer Brar, the celebrity chef shares the story behind this
sweet wonder from West Bengal.
Nolen Gur is made
by the Shuili community, who extract the sap from date palm trees early in the
morning and boil it to create this golden delight. In its liquid form, it’s a key
ingredient in Bengal’s iconic sweets like sandesh and rosogollas.
Chef Ranveer Brar
highlights his personal favourite, Jolbhora Sandesh, and encourages everyone to
give it a try. If you’ve ever wondered about the great taste behind your
favourite winter sweets, this episode is a must-watch.
— Jaismita
Alexander
