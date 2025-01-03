laugh

Who did Himesh Reshammiya wish ‘Happy New Year’?

The singer recently featured in a Swiggy Instamart reel dropping pick-up lines for 2025

Image courtesy: @swiggy_instamart/Instagram

Himesh Reshammiya, known for his hit album Aap Kaa Surroor, has amassed a unique fanbase on Instagram — and it’s not just for his music or acting. These fans adore his iconic ‘Hi, Vivaan’ reels. Recently, the music producer featured in a reel by Swiggy Instamart, where he shared quirky pick-up lines for 2025 with his signature swag. He concluded with, “Hi! Are you Vivaan? Cause I want to wish you a very Happy New Year.”

Still wondering who Vivaan is? Well, Vivaan doesn’t exist! The internet turned a misheard ‘Hi everyone’ from Himesh into a meme, interpreting it as ‘Hi Vivaan’. The joke took off — and this time, Himesh sportingly joined in on the fun with a hilarious reel. Do watch the reel because it will instantly lift your mood.

— Jaismita Alexander