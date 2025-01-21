laugh

Darling dad The Rock’s adorable reel is all heart

Take lessons from Dwayne Johnson on being goofy to make precious memories with your kids

Image courtesy: @therock/Instagram Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock’s reel with his daughters

Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock, with a full face of make up — sounds odd? Well it isn’t! The actor and pro wrestler has a softer side that is contrastingly different from many of his on-screen roles or rink appearances, thanks to his real-life role of being a girl dad! Johnson is a doting father to two adorable little girls who, as daughters tend to do, have complete control over their father. A reel posted by Johnson recently on Instagram, shows the giant of a man sitting patiently as he gets a ‘makeover’ from his children.

“What started off with my two tornadoes, Jazzy & Tia asking, ‘Daddy can we just put some eye shadow on you’ and me saying — ‘yes but make it quick and make it cool, because I gotta go to the gym’,” wrote Johnson in the caption, giving context behind the makeup session.

The cute reel reminds you of all those little moments that you had spent with your parents or grandparents trying to school them, or teach them the dance moves you recently learnt. Who can forget the times shared, especially with your fathers and grandfathers, trying to coax them to let you try on mum’s or grandmum’s make up and face cream on them. The reel is also a gentle reminder of the fleeting moments that make life special and how to hold onto them, living them to the fullest. So, if you have a mini you at home, indulge in their fun sessions, and make sure to document them to look back on and laugh later.

— Pooja Mitra