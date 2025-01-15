laugh

Guess who gave Farah Khan Kunder a snazzy makeover?

If glitter is your game, this Bollywood style check has to be on your watchlist today

Image courtesy: @farahkhankunder/Instagram

What’s adult life, full of deadlines and chores, without the occasional sprinkle of sparkle? A fun fashion session with a friend and the gust of unending laughter is what keeps us going through the week, isn’t it? So, if you haven’t been at your bestie’s home recently to raid their wardrobe or have indulged in some serious retail therapy recently, take cue from the Bollywood besties Karan Johar and Farah Khan Kunder. KJo, who is known for his fashion sense — both suave and quirky —- took on the role of a fashion coordinator and styled his friend into two very party jackets. Watch the reel for a laugh riot and dial up your dost!

— Pooja Mitra