Guess who gave Farah Khan Kunder a snazzy makeover?
If glitter is your game, this Bollywood style check has to be on your watchlist today
Published 15.01.25, 10:58 AM
Image courtesy: @farahkhankunder/Instagram
What’s adult life, full of deadlines and chores, without the
occasional sprinkle of sparkle? A fun fashion session with a friend and the
gust of unending laughter is what keeps us going through the week, isn’t it?
So, if you haven’t been at your bestie’s home recently to raid their wardrobe
or have indulged in some serious retail therapy recently, take cue from the
Bollywood besties Karan Johar and Farah Khan Kunder. KJo, who is known for his
fashion sense — both suave and quirky —- took on the role of a fashion
coordinator and styled his friend into two very party jackets. Watch the reel
for a laugh riot and dial up your dost!
— Pooja Mitra
