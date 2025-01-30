groom

Playful banters to candid camaraderie: Don’t miss the Nandy sisters’ GRWM reel

Sisters Antara and Ankita’s Insta video on this popular social media trend is a must-watch for fashion and fun

Image courtesy: @antara_nandy/Instagram; @ankita_nandy/Instagram Antara Nandy and Ankita Nandy’s GRWM reel on Instagram

Among the many viral trends on social media, Get Ready With Me (GRWM) ranks on the top five. From celebrities, makeup artists to content creators and influencers, this genre of social media content is popular among all perhaps because of the candidness of the videos. Popular names coming on camera without makeup and taking their fans through the curation of a complete look is an engaging watch, no doubt. Joining popular names like Bhumi Pednekar and Sreenanda Shankar who often post GRWM reels are the musical sisters Antara Nandy and Ankita Nandy, who recently shared a glimpse of two lookbooks for a concert. The video captures the camaraderie between the sisters and the playful banters, as they share a mirror and beauty supplies. The two lookbooks — one in the black colour palette and the other which is more of a colourful fashion statement —- can be duly noted by fashionistas for elegant yet sultry style cues. Don’t miss giving the reel of the Nandy Sisters a watch, and don’t forget to take note of the fashion tips dropped quite casually by the two singers.

— My Kolkata Web Desk