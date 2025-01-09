groom

Varun Dhawan’s dapper look creates heat waves

Need tips to ace formals? VD’s got your back!

Image courtesy: @varundvn/Instagram Varun Dhawan's recent photos

Looking to elevate your professional style? Consider investing in a well-tailored outfit in neutral colour palettes. Take cues from Varun Dhawan, who recently nailed formalwear in a photoshoot. Dressed in a textured navy-blue blazer and matching trousers, paired with a light blue formal shirt, VD looks dapper — creating ‘heatwaves’ this winter. The Bollywood heartthrob has perfected the formal look with a neat and polished appearance and if you are willing to up your game in formal fashion, take cue. Formals make you look sharp and put-together — perfect for job interviews, client meetings and other formal events. Like Varun, you can also opt for polished accessories such as leather shoes and a classic watch. Let your everyday look boost your confidence and leave a lasting impression.

— Jaismita Alexander