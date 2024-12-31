Tiger Shroff’s recent photoshoot gives off major ‘like father, like son’ vibes
The actor looks strikingly similar to his father Jackie Shroff from the movie ‘Hero’
Published 31.12.24, 11:06 AM
Tiger Shroff’s new look
Image courtesy: @tigerjackieshroff/Instagram
Have you come across Tiger Shroff’s photo recently and mistaken it for a throwback of Jackie Shroff from his heyday? If not, you must check out Tiger’s latest Instagram post. The actor bears an uncanny resemblance to his father from the Hero era. It’s not just us, but many fans and followers have drawn the comparison too. The chiselled jawline, the blonde streaks in his messy hair and beard, and that striking similarity to his dad from the ’80s are impossible to miss. The open black shirt flaunting his abs is just the cherry on top. As Tiger gears up for Baaghi 4, set to release in September 2025, wouldn’t it be amazing to see the father-son duo share the screen together?
— Jaismita Alexander
