Rock yellow in style like Ishaa and Vikram
Take fashion cue from the Tollywood celebrities for your Saraswati Puja looks
Published 02.02.25, 09:58 AM
Image courtesy: Instagram
Wearing Basanti (yellow) on Saraswati Puja is a must. But,
how to amp up the fashion game this Saraswati Puja? Take cue from the stylish
actors of the Bengali film industry — Ishaa Saha and Vikram Chatterjee. What
are the pointers to take, you ask? My Kolkata decodes two ethnic looks
by the actors for you:
Ishaa’s Indian look in yellow:
Winter is the season for silks. Wear a gorgeous yellow raw
silk sari or a yellow tussar, and pair it with a bottle green or crimson red
blouse. Wear a pair of statement gold earrings and bangles. Tie the hair in a
neat low bun and accessorise it with flowers. Keep the makeup light, focusing
on the eyes and the lips. Take a batua and wear chappals with a
hint of zari work, or go for the classic Kolhapurirs, and you are
ready.
Vikram’s Indian look in yellow:
A yellow angrakha-cut panjabi with yellow churidar,
a statement watch and gelled hair — the unfailing recipe to be the pandal
crush. Wear moccasins or leather flats to complete the look, and if you are a
bag person, a leather satchel can make the look look quite fetch.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
