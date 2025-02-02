groom

Rock yellow in style like Ishaa and Vikram

Take fashion cue from the Tollywood celebrities for your Saraswati Puja looks

Image courtesy: Instagram

Wearing Basanti (yellow) on Saraswati Puja is a must. But, how to amp up the fashion game this Saraswati Puja? Take cue from the stylish actors of the Bengali film industry — Ishaa Saha and Vikram Chatterjee. What are the pointers to take, you ask? My Kolkata decodes two ethnic looks by the actors for you:

Ishaa’s Indian look in yellow:

Winter is the season for silks. Wear a gorgeous yellow raw silk sari or a yellow tussar, and pair it with a bottle green or crimson red blouse. Wear a pair of statement gold earrings and bangles. Tie the hair in a neat low bun and accessorise it with flowers. Keep the makeup light, focusing on the eyes and the lips. Take a batua and wear chappals with a hint of zari work, or go for the classic Kolhapurirs, and you are ready.

Vikram’s Indian look in yellow:

A yellow angrakha-cut panjabi with yellow churidar, a statement watch and gelled hair — the unfailing recipe to be the pandal crush. Wear moccasins or leather flats to complete the look, and if you are a bag person, a leather satchel can make the look look quite fetch.

— My Kolkata Web Desk