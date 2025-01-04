groom

Make this winter all about suave style with Vikram Chatterjee’s cop avatar

Leather jackets to classic shirts — the fashion statements are all about keeping it basic yet turning heads

Image courtesy: @vikramchatterjee/Instagram

Vikram Chatterjee sure knows how to turn up the heat. The actor not only masters his craft but also commands attention with his impeccable fashion sense. Vikram, who will be next seen in Mrigaya along with Ritwick Chakraborty and Anirban Chakrabarti, has dropped fresh glimpses on social media — and they are a mini handbook on how to keep it suave and stylish this winter. Vikram has kept it basic in the film, opting for solid colour leather jackets, sporting solid colour shirts in white and in solid colours like navy blue. He has also added sweaters in beige and maroon to the winter wardrobe. A clean-shaven look, gelled hair, sunglasses on —- the actor’s semi-formal lookbooks are versatile, fitting in for work, dates, and even parties. Taking notes already? Good call.

—- Pooja Mitra