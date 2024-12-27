groom

Dolly Singh’s glam goddess diaries are a winter must-have

Need that one unfailing look that will make you a headturner? Here’s one, served by the fashionista

Image courtesy: @dollysingh/Instagram

What are the three essentials you must have in your wardrobe for winter fashion statements that are photoshoot-ready? To start with, a long leather coat in the shades of brown or black. The colour palette is perfect for the fall season, and looks elegant. The long coat is versatile too, when it comes to curating lookbooks. You can wear it with a dress, on denims, with skirts, or with ethnic Indian attires like salwars and saris. The next is a boot — preferably black or brown. These two colours can easily be paired with colours of other families. A boot with heels gives the look an elevation and an edgy finish. And the third must have is a bag. A good bag can make an impact. It is as much of a necessity as is a fashion staple.

The popular social media influencer has curated a “so fetch” look using the three winter fashion essentials mentioned above, and the end result is ooh la la! Take cues now and create fresh fashion statements this winter

— Pooja Mitra