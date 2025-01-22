groom

Co-ord it right with style tips from Anushka Sharma!

Make a chic statement with your business casuals

Image courtesy: @yashrajfilmstalent/Instagram Anushka Sharma in semi formal is mini guidebook on chic fashion

Love experimenting with styling your business casual or semi formal attire? Take cues from Anushka Sharma’s latest chic avatar. The Bollywood actress and producer looked stylish in a black crop top and matching velvet trousers, serving pointers on how to coord it right. Black, a colour that can never go out of vogue, is perfect for days when you want an effortlessly glam look, because the colour most of the work for you. Team up the look with a dainty neckpiece like Anushka, and add small hoops or studs if you like. Zhuzh up further with a statement watch. Since it’s winter, slip into boots in black if you want an all-black look, or colour block with red or beige boots. Throw in a long coat in a match colour palette or go for one with quirky or classic prints depending on the mood of the day. For makeup, the less-is-more mantra works perfectly. Keep the base light and dewy and go for a brown kohl and brown smokey eyes look with nude or peachy lips.

A perfect way to style your semi formal staples for a look that works in the office and out of it.

— Pooja Mitra

Also read: Actors have their own style, but most of it is now ruled by stylists: Nupur Kanoi