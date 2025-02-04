groom

Beat the weekday blues like Mimi Chakraborty

Channel your inner ‘desi girl’ like the T-town fashionista for office lookbooks

Image courtesy: @mimichakraborty/Instagram Mimi Chakraborty’s ethnic fashion

On some days, the fashion moodboard gets an ethnic override. But pulling off a stylish ethnic look on a weekday can be quite the task. To make it simple yet chic, here are some fashion tips inspired by a popular Tollywood actress’s desi blue look — just perfect for a Saraswati Puja fashion statement:

Beat the weekday blues with blue: Wear a kurti with embroidery and team it with white leggings like Mimi. Or, pick a pintuck kurti or a blue kurti in raw silk and pair it with a matching palazzo for a coord look. You can even wear a contrast colour like yellow or maroon to colour block the look

Wing it: Focus on the eyes and opt for a winged eyeliner look to add some definition. Add kohl, brown or black, to the lower lashline if you line. Don’t skip a voluminous mascara. Wearing a neutral or brownish eyeshadow and cheek tint depends on how fast the clock is ticking. A nude or peachish tone lipstick is a must, though

Accessories can make or break a look: Afghan jewellery in silver are timeless classics. Wear a statement earring and add a ring to the look. Slip in a silver watch, and go for juttis or Kolhapuri chappals to complete the look. Drop the backpack and take a tote or leather satchel to complete the look

— My Kolkata Web Desk