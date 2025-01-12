Twin and win like chef Ranveer Brar
Take cues from his cool denim look, perfectly paired with Kolkata’s iconic tram backdrop
Published 12.01.25, 10:29 AM
Image courtesy: @ranveer.brar/Instagram
How are you celebrating winter if not by experimenting with new looks? Take inspiration from popular chef and actor Ranveer Brar, who recently visited Kolkata and shared a stylish photo on social media. Posing in front of the iconic Kolkata tram, Chef Brar rocked a blue denim jacket paired with jeans, a white t-shirt, and black boots. This cool fashion statement could inspire many creative style ideas, like wearing yellow while posing with a Kolkata taxi (set to be phased out in March 2025) or donning off-white for a photo in front of the Victoria Memorial. Since fashion is all about creativity and innovation, why not interpret it your way and start the new year with a fresh look?
Also read: Acting has made me a better chef: Ranveer Brar flexes his ‘filmi’ chops
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?