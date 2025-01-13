groom

MS Dhoni shows us how to pamper your furry friend

Watch the cricket legend groom his golden retriever and take notes for your own doggos

Image courtesy: @ziva_singh_dhoni/Instagram

Do you have a dog at home? If you’ve been leaving your dog’s grooming to professionals, you might want to watch this video of MS Dhoni grooming his dog and take some tips. The former Indian captain was captured giving his golden retriever a soothing combing session, and we can’t get enough of it. Shared from his daughter Ziva’s Instagram account, the video showcases just how much Dhoni’s furbaby enjoyed the pampering.

So, pet owners, take note! If you have a long-haired fur baby, it’s essential to set aside time to comb your dog regularly, just like Dhoni. This helps prevent their hair from becoming itchy and irritating. Grooming your dog at home can make a significant difference to their coat, leaving it silky smooth and shiny after a thorough combing session. Plus, your doggo will love the relaxing experience. So, grab your combs and start grooming —your furry friend will thank you for it.

— Debrup Chaudhuri