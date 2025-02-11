groom

Are you feeling demure and mindful this ‘shaadi’ season like Ananya?

The Bollywood actress’s stylish avatar is perfect for any party season

Image courtesy: @ananyapanday/Instagram Ananya Panday Fashion

Do you want to feel “very demure, very mindful” as you channel your inner diva for a wedding look? Get inspired from Ananya Panday then. The Bollywood actress who has been on a career high with power-packed performances in projects like Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, CTRL and Call Me Bae, has served #lewks in her recent Instagram post looking gorgeous in a pink sari with intricate mirrorwork and embroidery. To add a dash of oomph, the actress, who is fondly called Annie by her friends, wore a structured blouse in the shape of a corset with a plunging neckline and mirrorwork. Ananya completed the look with a peachy makeup with focus on the eyes and the cheeks. The statement neckpiece and the pink garland in the hair added more festivity to the look. While AP is busy being a baraati, you can take notes from her, look for yours, and slay like the bae this party season!

— My Kolkata Web Desk

