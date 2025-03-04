Stay cool and stylish this summer, just like Tnusree
Beat the heat with breezy outfits and smart summer styling tips from the Tollywood actress
Published 04.03.25, 11:25 AM
Tnusree’s chic OOTD
Image courtesy: @tonushree_10/Instagram
The temperature is
rising and spring already feels like summer. While staying hydrated is
essential, dressing comfortably is just equally important. Take some summer
fashion inspiration from Tnusree. The actress chose a comfortable dress for a
day outing, and we absolutely love how chic she looks. She paired a light denim
jacket with a breezy white dress, left her hair open, and opted for light
makeup. She even shared pictures on Instagram, enjoying a refreshing popsicle.
If you’re heading
out during the day, here are some handy tips to ace your summer fashion:
- Apply sunscreen first,
then your makeup — and always carry your sunscreen with you. It’s your
best friend
- Go for light make-up and gel-based moisturisers
- As for the clothes, cotton textiles and light
coloured clothes are going to be a lifesaver
- Loose fitting, flowy clothes are always better
- Sunglasses
and umbrellas will save you from a heat stroke. So no matter how much you
hate an umbrella, don’t forget it
— My Kolkata Web Desk
