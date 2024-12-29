groom

Turn up the glam or just keep it chic like Janhvi Kapoor

Be party-ready or picnic-ready by taking fashion pointers from the Bollywood actress

Image courtesy: @janhvikapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor, a true fashionista, has served new lookbooks that have left the temperature soaring. If you love gowns, the Bollywood beauty’s maroon velvet number is one fashion cue to note pronto. The body hugging outfit in red wine hues is perfect for the party season. Opt for a necklace with precious or semi precious stones, and you are ready to slay. Oh, don’t miss her makeup too — soft smokey eyes in the shades of brown and reddish lips, accentuating her look further.

The second look on the list is a classic denim-on-denim situation. Janhvi in a denim jacket and jeans, teamed with a white crop top, is cute and an easy look to curate. If the jacket has a furry layer on the arms like the Ulajh actress, nothing like it! Keep the makeup dewy and minimal with a brown or peachy lipstick on — and you are sorted. Don’t forget to slip into the cool boots you kept aside for the winters.

— Pooja Mitra