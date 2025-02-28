groom

Nussrat Jahan’s recent look is perfect for the wedding season

Take inspiration from the actress's effortless style and bookmark this look

Image courtesy: @nusratchirps/Instagram

Got a wedding invitation and want to go traditional? Trust us, you can never go wrong with a sari. Pair a classic sari with some accessories and simple makeup, and you’ll feel both dressed up and comfortable.

Need some inspiration? Take a cue from Tollywood actress Nussrat Jahan. She chose a stunning blue traditional sari, which looks like a Benarasi, and styled it with a small bindi, light makeup and statement jewellery — creating an effortlessly gorgeous look.

The actress shared a carousel of images with the tagline from Minu Saris, writing, “ছোটো টিপ… হালকা লিপস্টিক… নীল শাড়ি” (Chotto tip…halka lipstick…nil sari). All together, they make the perfect fuss-free wedding lookbook. Now you can bookmark this and try the look at your next wedding party.

— My Kolkata Web Desk