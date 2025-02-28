Nussrat Jahan’s recent look is perfect for the wedding season
Take inspiration from the actress's effortless style and bookmark this look
Published 28.02.25, 10:34 AM
Image courtesy: @nusratchirps/Instagram
Got a wedding invitation and want to go traditional? Trust
us, you can never go wrong with a sari. Pair a classic sari with some
accessories and simple makeup, and you’ll feel both dressed up and comfortable.
Need some inspiration? Take a cue from Tollywood actress
Nussrat Jahan. She chose a stunning blue traditional sari, which looks like a
Benarasi, and styled it with a small bindi, light makeup and statement
jewellery — creating an effortlessly gorgeous look.
The actress shared a carousel of images with the tagline
from Minu Saris, writing, “ছোটো
টিপ… হালকা লিপস্টিক… নীল শাড়ি” (Chotto tip…halka
lipstick…nil sari). All together, they make the perfect fuss-free wedding
lookbook. Now you can bookmark this and try the look at your next wedding
party.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
