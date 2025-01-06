Neha Dhupia honours Bishan Singh Bedi with his Test sweater in Melbourne
The actress pays tribute to the cricket legend and her father-in-law with a heartfelt post
Published 06.01.25, 11:13 AM
Image courtesy: @nehadhupia/Instagram
The Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne provided great thrill for cricket
lovers around the world, but the most awesome content on social media was Neha
Dhupia’s post, wearing an old Indian Test sweater. The actress looked visibly
excited and was all smiles wearing it. Why? Neha is married to Angad Bedi, who
has a rich cricketing lineage through his father, the late Bishan Singh Bedi.
Bedi was a slow left-arm bowler, who played for India until 1979. Neha shared a
beautiful caption that you must read. She wrote about how the only gift she
wanted from Bedi was his Test sweater, something that is extremely personal and
holds great value.
Jasprit Bumrah recently broke Bedi’s 47-year-old record for the most
wickets taken by an Indian bowler during a series in Australia. Bedi’s memory
will live on in the annals of Indian cricket history, and Neha’s tribute to the
late great is something we will cherish for a long time.
— Debrup Chaudhuri
