Neha Dhupia honours Bishan Singh Bedi with his Test sweater in Melbourne

The actress pays tribute to the cricket legend and her father-in-law with a heartfelt post

Image courtesy: @nehadhupia/Instagram

The Boxing Day Test match at Melbourne provided great thrill for cricket lovers around the world, but the most awesome content on social media was Neha Dhupia’s post, wearing an old Indian Test sweater. The actress looked visibly excited and was all smiles wearing it. Why? Neha is married to Angad Bedi, who has a rich cricketing lineage through his father, the late Bishan Singh Bedi. Bedi was a slow left-arm bowler, who played for India until 1979. Neha shared a beautiful caption that you must read. She wrote about how the only gift she wanted from Bedi was his Test sweater, something that is extremely personal and holds great value.

Jasprit Bumrah recently broke Bedi’s 47-year-old record for the most wickets taken by an Indian bowler during a series in Australia. Bedi’s memory will live on in the annals of Indian cricket history, and Neha’s tribute to the late great is something we will cherish for a long time.

— Debrup Chaudhuri