groom

New year, new makeup: Mocha Mousse musts for 2025

Ace looks far too many, championing the colour of the year

Image courtesy: KIKO Milano, Revlon and Anastasia Beverly Hills

Do you love makeup? Then it calls for some retail therapy, because any reason is a good reason after all, right? While buying makeup, there should always be three considerations: a) is the product versatile and can it help curate more than one look, b) does the product have enough shelf life, and c) is it trending. To answer the third question, the best way to go about it is to know the colour of the year. In this case, the Pantone Color Institute’s take comes handy, and for 2025, it is Mocha Mousse. Mocha Mousse is a shade of brown that is warm and rich, and has a sprinkle of taupe in it. If you need a visual reference, imagine espresso or cocoa beans — that beautiful shade is the colour that is set to reign all year.

For a makeup lover, staying updated about the trend, and also having items that can help you be a part of the trend is important. Indulge in some shopping, and add products from KIKO Milano, Revlon and Anastasia Beverly Hills to your kit that hero Mocha Mousse. A few items that we suggest are:

KIKO Milano New Unlimited Stylo Lipstick - 09 Rosy Brown: Priced at Rs 1,190 (Buy here) KIKO Milano Soft Nude Palette - 02 Warm Tones - Priced at Rs 2,490 (Buy here) Anastasia Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Mocha Muse - Priced at Rs 4700 Revlon Super Lustrous The Luscious™ Mattes - Priced at Rs 999 (Buy here)

Note: The Anastasia Beverly Hills product is available at Tira, Sephora, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Boddess, SS Beauty and ABH exclusive stores in Mall of India Noida and Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai

— Pooja Mitra