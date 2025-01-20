New year, new makeup: Mocha Mousse musts for 2025
Ace looks far too many, championing the colour of the year
Published 20.01.25, 11:11 AM
Image courtesy: KIKO Milano, Revlon and Anastasia Beverly Hills
Do you love makeup? Then it calls for some retail therapy,
because any reason is a good reason after all, right? While buying makeup,
there should always be three considerations: a) is the product versatile and
can it help curate more than one look, b) does the product have enough shelf
life, and c) is it trending. To answer the third question, the best way to go
about it is to know the colour of the year. In this case, the Pantone Color
Institute’s take comes handy, and for 2025, it is Mocha Mousse. Mocha Mousse is
a shade of brown that is warm and rich, and has a sprinkle of taupe in it. If
you need a visual reference, imagine espresso or cocoa beans — that beautiful
shade is the colour that is set to reign all year.
For a makeup lover, staying updated about the trend, and
also having items that can help you be a part of the trend is important.
Indulge in some shopping, and add products from KIKO Milano, Revlon and
Anastasia Beverly Hills to your kit that hero Mocha Mousse. A few items that we
suggest are:
- KIKO
Milano New Unlimited Stylo Lipstick - 09 Rosy Brown: Priced at Rs 1,190 (Buy
here)
- KIKO
Milano Soft Nude Palette - 02 Warm Tones - Priced at Rs 2,490 (Buy
here)
- Anastasia
Beverly Hills Luminous Foundation Mocha Muse - Priced at Rs 4700
- Revlon
Super Lustrous The Luscious™ Mattes - Priced at Rs 999 (Buy
here)
Note: The Anastasia Beverly Hills product is available at
Tira, Sephora, Nykaa, Tata Cliq, Myntra, Boddess, SS Beauty and ABH exclusive
stores in Mall of India Noida and Phoenix Palladium, Mumbai
— Pooja Mitra
