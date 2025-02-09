groom

Malaika raises ‘red alert’ in ethnic avatar

Take style notes from her timeless monochrome silk sari and effortless glam

Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram

Love wearing sari but haven’t been wearing much lately? Let Malaika Arora inspire you with her timeless elegance in six yards of grace. The model-actress-turned-entrepreneur recently made heads turn in a stunning red silk sari. Here are some key takeaways from her effortlessly fashionable look:

1. Monochrome magic rocks: Remember Sridevi in Chandni or several other films where she wore silk or satin monochrome saris? A timeless fashion call, such saris never go out of vogue. Pair it with a matching blouse, keeping the entire ensemble free of embroidery, sequin or any print. The pop of colour is enough to make you stand out

2. Go ethnic in jewellery: Bold statement pieces pair beautifully with such saris. A heavy neckpiece, stacked bangles and jhumkas add the perfect touch of glamour. Or if you prefer subtlety, a minimal approach works perfectly well

3. Makeup on-point: Dewy base, subtle eyes, medium bold lips, sleek hair or a low bun and a bindi complete the look. Plus, add a potli batua and slip into ethnic chappals — and there you go!

So, ready to slay for Valentine’s Day in the colour of love?

— My Kolkata Web Desk

