Malaika raises ‘red alert’ in ethnic avatar
Take style notes from her timeless monochrome silk sari and effortless glam
Published 09.02.25, 11:27 AM
Take style notes from Malaika's timeless monochrome silk sari and effortless glam
Image courtesy: @malaikaaroraofficial/Instagram
Love wearing sari but
haven’t been wearing much lately? Let Malaika Arora inspire you with her
timeless elegance in six yards of grace. The model-actress-turned-entrepreneur
recently made heads turn in a stunning red silk sari. Here are some key
takeaways from her effortlessly fashionable look:
1. Monochrome magic rocks: Remember Sridevi in Chandni or several
other films where she wore silk or satin monochrome saris? A timeless fashion
call, such saris never go out of vogue. Pair it with a matching blouse, keeping
the entire ensemble free of embroidery, sequin or any print. The pop of colour
is enough to make you stand out
2. Go ethnic in jewellery: Bold statement pieces pair beautifully with such
saris. A heavy neckpiece, stacked bangles and jhumkas add the perfect
touch of glamour. Or if you prefer subtlety, a minimal approach works perfectly
well
3. Makeup on-point: Dewy base, subtle eyes, medium bold lips, sleek
hair or a low bun and a bindi complete the look. Plus, add a potli
batua and slip into ethnic chappals — and there you go!
So, ready to slay for
Valentine’s Day in the colour of love?
— My Kolkata Web
Desk
Also read: Celebrity
designers Chitrangada Satarupa and Abhishek Ray curate special style guides for
Valentine's Day
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?