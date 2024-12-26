PV Sindhu exudes royal charm in her bridal look
Take fashion cues from the badminton ace for your special day
Published 26.12.24, 11:16 AM
PV Sindhu at her wedding with Datta Venkata Sai
Image courtesy: @pvsindhu1/Instagram
Badminton champion
PV Sindhu recently tied the knot with Datta Venkata Sai, the CEO of Posidex
Technologies. The sports icon shared glimpses of her Rajasthan wedding on
social media, looking radiant as a happy bride. PV Sindhu’s wedding ensemble is
a perfect example of blending tradition with regality. The intricate work on
her outfit celebrates one of India’s oldest art forms — hand embroidery. The
monochrome colour palette, paired with statement jewellery, has created a
stunning result. The sports legend has embraced the contemporary trend of
skipping red or similar shades for her bridal ensemble. If you’re on the same
team and a bride-to-be, bookmark PV Sindhu’s bridal look for fashion
inspiration, for your special day.
— Pooja Mitra
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?