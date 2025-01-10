Shraddha Kapoor rocks a chic fringe look — wanna try?
The actress’s new haircut is all the motivation you need this season
Published 10.01.25, 11:15 AM
Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor/Instagram
Want to get fringes but worried about ending up with a bad
haircut? While many of us have had less-than-ideal experiences with fringes,
Shraddha Kapoor seems to be loving hers. The Bollywood actress recently showed
off her new haircut on Instagram. With blonde streaks, her hair now reaches her
shoulders, and she has fringes at the front. And guess what? She looks
adorable!
Posting two mirror selfies, Shraddha captioned the post with
“Baal baal jach gayi!”, a playful twist on the popular Hindi phrase ‘Baal
baal bach gayi’, meaning ‘escaped by a hair’s breadth’. The haircut and
styling were done by hairstylist Kanta Motwani. Check out Shraddha’s new look
and get inspired to finally try the fringes you’ve been wanting for so long.
— Jaismita Alexander
