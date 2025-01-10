groom

Shraddha Kapoor rocks a chic fringe look — wanna try?

The actress’s new haircut is all the motivation you need this season

Image courtesy: @shraddhakapoor/Instagram

Want to get fringes but worried about ending up with a bad haircut? While many of us have had less-than-ideal experiences with fringes, Shraddha Kapoor seems to be loving hers. The Bollywood actress recently showed off her new haircut on Instagram. With blonde streaks, her hair now reaches her shoulders, and she has fringes at the front. And guess what? She looks adorable!

Posting two mirror selfies, Shraddha captioned the post with “Baal baal jach gayi!”, a playful twist on the popular Hindi phrase ‘Baal baal bach gayi’, meaning ‘escaped by a hair’s breadth’. The haircut and styling were done by hairstylist Kanta Motwani. Check out Shraddha’s new look and get inspired to finally try the fringes you’ve been wanting for so long.

— Jaismita Alexander

