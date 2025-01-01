Designer Abhishek Ray shares fashion tips for 2025
The owner of Abhishek Reyy Creations and TiaPaakhi on staying trendy, avoiding faux pas and more
Published 01.01.25, 11:40 AM
Looking to rock the New Year in style but unsure where to start or which trends to follow? My Kolkata spoke to designer Abhishek Ray to get his expert fashion tips for 2025.
What’s ‘yay’ in 2025?
- According to Ray, less is more in fashion. The creative force behind Abhishek Reyy Creations and TiaPaakhi shared, “Going minimalist is the newest trend. Don’t go overboard with your accessories — keep it minimal. Your accessories should complement your attire and personality, not overpower them”
- Sustainability is also the future of fashion. “Invest in clothes you can repeat and style in different ways. Don’t follow the ‘wear-and-throw’ mentality. Embrace slow fashion and handlooms,” Ray said
What’s ‘nay’ in 2025?
- Following trends blindly is a big no for the designer. “One grave mistake people make is following fashion trends blindly. Don’t follow something just because the influencers or celebs are doing,” he warned
- “Don’t wear just anything. Consider the weather while picking your fabrics. I have seen people wearing velvet in peak summers. Please don’t do that to yourself,” he concluded
— Jaismita Alexander
