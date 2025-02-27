groom

Get inspired by Sohini Sarkar’s innovative take on sari draping

Want to stand out at your next party? This look should be handy!

Image courtesy: @sohinisarkar01/Instagram

Staring at your wardrobe, wondering what to wear to your next party? Just grab a satin or organza sari and take inspiration from Sohini Sarkar. The Tollywood actress was recently spotted in a photoshoot wearing a baby pink sari styled in quite a unique way. Instead of draping it traditionally, she wrapped the pallu around her shoulders and tucked it into a brown belt at the front — creating a flowy, dress-like silhouette while maintaining the elegance of a sari. Her bold, lined eyes with pink eyeshadow added a striking touch. For accessories, she paired a jaali diamond necklace, earrings and a stone-studded bracelet on one hand, while the other was adorned with a mix of bangles.

For her second look, she swapped the necklace for statement earrings, finger rings, and cuffs — a different yet equally stunning ensemble.

Why not take notes from the actress and create your own stylish sari look for your next big event?

— My Kolkata Web Desk