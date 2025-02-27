Get inspired by Sohini Sarkar’s innovative take on sari draping
Want to stand out at your next party? This look should be handy!
Published 27.02.25, 10:37 AM
Image courtesy: @sohinisarkar01/Instagram
Staring at your wardrobe, wondering what to wear to your
next party? Just grab a satin or organza sari and take inspiration from Sohini
Sarkar. The Tollywood actress was recently spotted in a photoshoot wearing a
baby pink sari styled in quite a unique way. Instead of draping it
traditionally, she wrapped the pallu around her shoulders and tucked it into a
brown belt at the front — creating a flowy, dress-like silhouette while
maintaining the elegance of a sari. Her bold, lined eyes with pink eyeshadow added
a striking touch. For accessories, she paired a jaali diamond necklace,
earrings and a stone-studded bracelet on one hand, while the other was adorned
with a mix of bangles.
For her second look, she swapped the necklace for statement
earrings, finger rings, and cuffs — a different yet equally stunning ensemble.
Why not take notes from the actress and create your own
stylish sari look for your next big event?
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?