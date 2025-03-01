groom

Go cool and casual in black like actress Anasuya Sengupta

Get inspired by her bold look — perfect for a date night or party

Image courtesy: @cup_o_t/Instagram

Love wearing black? Then Anasuya Sengupta’s latest all-black look is sure to inspire you. The actress recently attended the French Film Festival by the Alliance Française du Bengale in a chic outfit by Rishta by Arjun Saluja. The Kolkata girl paired a black shirt with puffed sleeves with stylish bell-bottom trousers and completed the look with a sleek high ponytail and bold red lips looking absolutely stunning.

If you’re looking for a casual yet cool outfit for a date night or party, this could be your perfect inspiration. If you remember, Anasuya Sengupta was in the news for her role in Bulgarian director Konstantin Bojanov’s The Shameless, which made it to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

— My Kolkata Web Desk