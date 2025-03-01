Go cool and casual in black like actress Anasuya Sengupta
Get inspired by her bold look — perfect for a date night or party
Published 01.03.25, 01:22 PM
Image courtesy: @cup_o_t/Instagram
Love wearing black? Then Anasuya Sengupta’s latest all-black
look is sure to inspire you. The actress recently attended the French Film
Festival by the Alliance Française du Bengale in a chic outfit by Rishta by
Arjun Saluja. The Kolkata girl paired a black shirt with puffed sleeves with
stylish bell-bottom trousers and completed the look with a sleek high ponytail
and bold red lips looking absolutely stunning.
If you’re looking for a casual yet cool outfit for a date
night or party, this could be your perfect inspiration. If you remember,
Anasuya Sengupta was in the news for her role in Bulgarian director Konstantin
Bojanov’s The
Shameless, which made it to the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?