groom

Rock sequin with elegance just like fashionista Nussrat Jahan

Take style tips from the Tollywood actress and add a hint of glam to your daily look

Image courtesy: @nusratchirps/Instagram

On some days, there’s a need for a little zhuzhing up. Just a quirky print, a dash of colour, or a simple ensemble with intricate embroidery of sequin work can change the entire look. Sequin — a traditional embellishment —- has made a return to the fashion radar, courtesy of Bollywood and Tollywood celebrities wearing more outfits with sequin work. It is perfect for days when you want a minimalist look with an X factor, and the case in point as a reference is Bengali actress Nussrat Jahan’s latest style check in a grey pantsuit with sequinwork.

Power dressing done right, the outfit is both formal and dressy at the same time, and the dense sequin work adds a dose of glam to the look. Such pantsuits are perfect for office parties too, and you can even wear them to cocktail parties in winter. For summer though, lose the coat and add a black halter neck fitted top, slip into the sequin pants and for just a hint of fun, wear a tie. You can replace the halter top with a classic white cotton shirt for an office look. As for the makeup, keep the base dewy with peachy lips. Add some drama with a winged liner and add rose gold watch and hoops to wrap up the look.

— My Kolkata Web Desk

Also read: Nail the neon green trend with celeb-approved fits