Rock sequin with elegance just like fashionista Nussrat Jahan
Take style tips from the Tollywood actress and add a hint of glam to your daily look
Published 29.01.25, 12:07 PM
Image courtesy: @nusratchirps/Instagram
On some days, there’s a need for a little zhuzhing up. Just a quirky
print, a dash of colour, or a simple ensemble with intricate embroidery of
sequin work can change the entire look. Sequin — a traditional embellishment —-
has made a return to the fashion radar, courtesy of Bollywood and Tollywood
celebrities wearing more outfits with sequin work. It is perfect for days when
you want a minimalist look with an X factor, and the case in point as a
reference is Bengali actress Nussrat Jahan’s latest style check in a grey pantsuit
with sequinwork.
Power dressing done right, the outfit is both formal and dressy at the
same time, and the dense sequin work adds a dose of glam to the look. Such
pantsuits are perfect for office parties too, and you can even wear them to
cocktail parties in winter. For summer though, lose the coat and add a black
halter neck fitted top, slip into the sequin pants and for just a hint of fun,
wear a tie. You can replace the halter top with a classic white cotton shirt
for an office look. As for the makeup, keep the base dewy with peachy lips. Add
some drama with a winged liner and add rose gold watch and hoops to wrap up the
look.
— My Kolkata Web Desk
Also read: Nail the neon green trend with
celeb-approved fits
Want to get featured in the Try This Today
section of
?