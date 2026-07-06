eat

Yours Truly serves up a gourmet burger festival in Kolkata

The limited-period menu features five globally inspired burgers made with house-baked buns and premium ingredients, alongside the cafe's signature speciality coffee

Going beyond its speciality coffee and all-day breakfast, Yours Truly Coffee Roaster has introduced its first Indulgent Burger Festival in Kolkata. The limited-period menu brings together five gourmet burgers inspired by global flavours.

The festival menu includes a range of vegetarian and non-vegetarian burgers like the Greek Lamb Burger, Mexican-Style Fish Burger, Volcano Chicken Burger, Cottage Cheese Burger, and Mushroom Soya Burger. Each burger is made with freshly baked in-house buns and served with onion rings, house chips and a fresh salad.

According to founder Prateek Didwania, the new menu has been designed to give diners another reason to visit the cafe while maintaining the same focus on quality ingredients and craftsmanship that defines its coffee programme.

Guests can pair the burgers with the cafe's speciality brews, making the festival a new option for leisurely lunches, casual dinners or weekend catch-ups. The festival will be available for a limited time.

— My Kolkata Web Desk