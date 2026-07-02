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Park Street SOCIAL goes Mexican this July with Mela Mexicana festival

Expect signature tacos, chimichangas, tequila cocktails, sombreros, maracas and nightly celebrations at Park Street SOCIAL throughout July

SOCIAL is bringing the flavours, colours and festive spirit of Mexico to its outlets across India, including Park Street SOCIAL, with Mela Mexicana, a month-long celebration running from July 1 to July 31.

Organised in collaboration with the Embassy of Mexico in India, the festival transforms every SOCIAL outlet into a vibrant Mexican-inspired space with themed decor, live Latin music, salsa evenings, Loteria game nights, immersive visual installations inspired by alebrijes and lucha libre, and community-led experiences.

The menu gives Mexican classics a signature SOCIAL twist, featuring dishes such as Chicken Tikka Tinga Tostada, Mutton Seekh Taco, Barbacoa Chicken Chimichanga and Chicken Barbacoa Torta, alongside desserts like Concha French Toast and The Impossible Cake. The bar menu complements the spread with tequila-led cocktails infused with jalapeño, tamarind, hibiscus and citrus flavours.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, every evening at 8.30pm, staff in sombreros will lead a lively celebration with maracas, music and complimentary celebratory shots for guests.

Through food, drinks, music and shared experiences, Mela Mexicana celebrates the cultural similarities between India and Mexico while bringing a slice of Mexico to neighbourhood SOCIAL outlets.

Venue: Park Street SOCIAL, BFL Bangur Estate, 1A, Russel Street

Date: July 1 to July 31





— My Kolkata Web Desk