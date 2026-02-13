eat

YAYAvar launches new menu inspired by India’s flavour trails

Hyatt Centric Ballygunge’s signature restaurant introduces a travel-led selection of regional Indian favourites, comfort classics and nostalgic desserts

Kolkata’s foodies have a new reason to revisit YAYAvar at Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, as the restaurant rolls out a refreshed menu shaped by India’s bustling highways, railway platforms and regional kitchens.

The kitchen team draws from their own travel notes to bring together dishes like Hing Dhaniya Aloo, Chukandar Badam Ke Kebab, Chettinad Prawn Masala, Tangra Chili Chicken and slow cooked Kosha Mangsho. Global staples such as Caesar Salad and Herbed Grilled Chicken add a familiar balance.

Desserts, including Mishti Doi and Sizzling Brownie, close the meal on a warm nostalgic high. Set within Hyatt Centric’s lively dining space in the heart of the city, the menu promises a flavour journey that feels both exploratory and comforting.

More Details

What: YAYAvar New Menu

Where: Hyatt Centric Ballygunge Kolkata, 17 Garcha 1st Lane

Timings: Lunch 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dinner 7pm to 11.30pm, Sunday Brunch from 12.30pm to 3.30pm

Pocket Pinch: Rs 3,500 for two (Approx)

For Reservations: +91 6292 307 592 / +91 6292 307 619

—My Kolkata Web Desk