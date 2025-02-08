eat

Yauatcha celebrates the Year of the Snake with a special festive menu

Enjoy authentic Cantonese flavours, themed cocktails and mouthwatering desserts — available for a limited time only

Image courtesy: Yauatcha Yauatcha’s Snake festive menu on display

Yauatcha has a tradition of celebrating Chinese New Year in a special way, and this year is no different. Marking the Year of the Snake, they’ve crafted a special festival menu that’s not only sumptuous but will also add a touch of glamour to your Instagram feed.

Enjoy traditional Cantonese flavours with a modern twist, featuring dishes like Assorted Vegetable Dumplings, Pan-Fried Chicken Dumplings, and the standout Prawn Lotus Root Roll with Dry Naga Fish Sauce. For mains, savour the fragrant Stir-Fry Snake Gourd with Pickled Lotus Root in Three Cup Sauce, Baked Indian Sea Bass with Shimeji Mushroom in Yellow Mustard Sauce, and the ever-popular Crispy Prawn with Wasabi Mayo and Almond Flakes.

Pair your meal with their exclusive snake-themed cocktails, including the Kumquat Sour, Golden Treasure, and the refreshing Kumquat and Lychee Cooler. And don’t miss out on the indulgent desserts — Kumquat and Soy Caramel Macarons, Ginger and Mandarin Macarons and the showstopper Firecracker dessert — a stunning creation with layers of hazelnut crunch and white chocolate glaze.

So, head straight to Yauatcha before February 15 to experience this limited-time celebration.

More Details

What: Year of the Snake Festive Menu

Where: Yauatcha Kolkata, 5th Floor, Quest Mall

Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,635 for 2

Till: February 15, 2025

Timings: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm

For reservations: +91 92222 22800

—-My Kolkata Web Desk