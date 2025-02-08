Yauatcha celebrates the Year of the Snake with a special festive menu
Enjoy authentic Cantonese flavours, themed cocktails and mouthwatering desserts — available for a limited time only
Published 08.02.25, 08:36 AM
Yauatcha’s Snake festive menu on display
Image courtesy: Yauatcha
Yauatcha has a tradition of celebrating Chinese New Year in a special way, and this year is no different. Marking the Year of the Snake, they’ve crafted a special festival menu that’s not only sumptuous but will also add a touch of glamour to your Instagram feed.
Enjoy traditional Cantonese flavours with a modern twist, featuring dishes like Assorted Vegetable Dumplings, Pan-Fried Chicken Dumplings, and the standout Prawn Lotus Root Roll with Dry Naga Fish Sauce. For mains, savour the fragrant Stir-Fry Snake Gourd with Pickled Lotus Root in Three Cup Sauce, Baked Indian Sea Bass with Shimeji Mushroom in Yellow Mustard Sauce, and the ever-popular Crispy Prawn with Wasabi Mayo and Almond Flakes.
Pair your meal with their exclusive snake-themed cocktails, including the Kumquat Sour, Golden Treasure, and the refreshing Kumquat and Lychee Cooler. And don’t miss out on the indulgent desserts — Kumquat and Soy Caramel Macarons, Ginger and Mandarin Macarons and the showstopper Firecracker dessert — a stunning creation with layers of hazelnut crunch and white chocolate glaze.
So, head straight to Yauatcha before February 15 to experience this limited-time celebration.
More Details
What: Year of the Snake Festive Menu
Where: Yauatcha Kolkata, 5th Floor, Quest Mall
Pocket Pinch: Rs 2,635 for 2
Till: February 15, 2025
Timings: 12:00 pm to 11:00 pm
For reservations: +91 92222 22800
