eat

Celebrate Chinese New Year at Vintage Asia with a gala festive feast

Enjoy delish Asian dishes and catch the Dragon Dance performance on January 31 at JW Marriott

Image courtesy: @vintageasiakolkata/Instagram & Unsplash

It’s Chinese New Year on January 29, and JW Marriott is celebrating with a special menu at its Asian in-house restaurant, Vintage Asia. The à la carte menu highlights the rich flavours of Asian cuisine, offering an exquisite selection of dishes.

Relish juicy dim sums like Spicy Hargao and Mushroom Bao, alongside flavour-packed starters such as Cantonese-style Roast Duck with Mint Sauce and Mongolian Peppered Lamb Chops. For the main course, indulge in specialities like Yang Chow Fried Rice, Hong Kong Typhoon Shelter Prawns, and Traditional Mandarin Chow Mein. End your meal on a sweet note with a delectable Strawberry & Matcha dessert.

As part of the festivities, Vintage Asia will also host a Dragon Dance performance on January 31 at 7 pm. Don’t miss the chance to celebrate the Year of the Snake in style!

When: January 28 to February 2

Time: Dinner 7pm to 11.30pm

For reservation, call: +91 3366330000

Address: 4A, JBS Haldane Ave, Tangra, Kolkata: 700105

— Jaismita Alexander Also read: Here be dragons: The fiery chemistry of Chinese cuisine and Kolkata